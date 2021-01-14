Avista Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Avista by 183.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 345.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

