Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid plc (NG.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,013.69 ($13.24).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 874.40 ($11.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 910.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 901.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

