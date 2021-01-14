Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ContextLogic (WISH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS: WISH) recently:

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

WISH opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

