Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,185 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $408.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $423.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.54.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

