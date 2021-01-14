Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512 million.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

