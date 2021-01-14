Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $75,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $29,854.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,634,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRUB opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.98. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRUB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

