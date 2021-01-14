Investment House LLC Sells 34,694 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,694 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

