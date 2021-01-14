Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.19 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Target by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Target by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 55,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of TGT opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.