Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

Shares of BA opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

