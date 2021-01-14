IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

