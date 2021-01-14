Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

