Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Twilio stock opened at $369.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $381.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,584 shares of company stock worth $59,276,576. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

