SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $13.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

SYNNEX stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,807. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

