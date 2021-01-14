Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRE. BidaskClub downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

