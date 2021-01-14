Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRE. BidaskClub downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.