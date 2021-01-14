Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at Barclays

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CASA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $590.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 154.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

