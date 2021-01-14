Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

