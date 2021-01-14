The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

