VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $145.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VMware by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

