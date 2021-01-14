VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $145.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17.
In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VMware by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
