Canaccord Genuity Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $125.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

NTRA stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.60. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $117.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $7,359,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,229,368. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $174,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

