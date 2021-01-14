Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

