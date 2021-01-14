Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

KRC stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

