Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $311,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,064.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. BidaskClub cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE UA opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.