Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

