Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $133,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

