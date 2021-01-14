Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 877 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 109,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 239,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

