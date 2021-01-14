Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.