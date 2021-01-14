Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,645.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,186.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,160.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

