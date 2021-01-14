Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

GAIN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

