CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:CYN opened at GBX 133.83 ($1.75) on Thursday. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.88.
About CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L)
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.