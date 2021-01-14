CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CYN opened at GBX 133.83 ($1.75) on Thursday. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.88.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

