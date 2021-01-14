Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of AWP opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.