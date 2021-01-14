Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of AWP opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
