Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

In related news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

