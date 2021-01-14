Brokers Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HTA opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.