Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.41.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.