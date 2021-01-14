JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $26.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.