Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

