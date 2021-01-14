Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
