Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,434,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

