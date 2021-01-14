Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 5,625 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

