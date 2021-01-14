Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $9.39 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $504.76 or 0.01324932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.39 billion and approximately $5.63 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,096.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.90 or 0.00553589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00174656 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001658 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.