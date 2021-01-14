Era Swap (ES) One Day Volume Hits $147,871.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Era Swap has a market cap of $893,418.25 and approximately $147,871.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

