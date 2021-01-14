IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci Sells 8,600 Shares

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million. On average, analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in IntriCon by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in IntriCon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in IntriCon by 38.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in IntriCon by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

