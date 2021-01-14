Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,993,000 after acquiring an additional 527,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after acquiring an additional 596,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 852,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.