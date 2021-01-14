United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,110 at Barclays

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 937.80 ($12.25) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The stock has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 887.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.08%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Insiders bought 2,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,136 over the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

