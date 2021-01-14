MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 53.0% in December

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $2.60 on Thursday. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 26.10%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.