Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 104.8% in December

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LOAN opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.68. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $133,606.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

