Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 65.7% in December

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,000 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

