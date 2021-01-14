Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

