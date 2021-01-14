Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Decreases By 80.0%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVCI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.