Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Decreases By 80.0%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EVCI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
About EVCI Career Colleges
Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.