The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.73. The9 shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 18,828 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

