Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $19.00. Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3,092 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

About Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; and ISV.online that supplies skills testing software and services to the United Kingdom recruitment industry, as well as Voyager, which includes Voyager Infinity that offers recruitment software and Voyager Mid-Office that provides pay and bill solutions.

