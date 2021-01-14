Comparing IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) & CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

IGS Capital Group has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IGS Capital Group and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A CloudCommerce -87.62% N/A -390.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IGS Capital Group and CloudCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGS Capital Group and CloudCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 0.57 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.25 million 12.50 -$10.12 million N/A N/A

IGS Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CloudCommerce.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

